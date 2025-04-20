Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE PII opened at $33.09 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

