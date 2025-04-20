Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

