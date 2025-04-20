ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,224 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProAssurance by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 307.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About ProAssurance

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.