PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PROG alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PROG by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 292,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 102,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PRG opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PRG

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.