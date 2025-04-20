Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.85% of Ready Capital worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $755.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.94%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

