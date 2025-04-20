Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 214,200 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,173.32. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,136. This represents a 9.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

