Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 330,100 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 330,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of MannKind worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MannKind by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after buying an additional 3,587,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $4,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 420,334 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in MannKind by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 444,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 359,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MannKind by 186.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNKD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

