Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS JMUB opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

