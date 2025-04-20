Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $7.78 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.11.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

