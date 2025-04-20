Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,674,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in M/I Homes by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $10,672,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.