Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWOB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 452,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3449 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.