Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 85,500 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of The Pennant Group worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after buying an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

