Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after purchasing an additional 182,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 766,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 2.4 %

REYN stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

