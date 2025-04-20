Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 66,857 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 3.4 %

DRD stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88.

DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

DRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on DRD

DRDGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.