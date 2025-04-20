Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,012 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

