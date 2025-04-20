Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $15,215,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Shares of LEU opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $122.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

