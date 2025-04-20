Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 231.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Polaris worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PII opened at $33.09 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

