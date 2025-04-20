Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,966 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

