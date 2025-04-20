Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 2,996.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,582 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $477.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

