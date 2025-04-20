Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

