Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.