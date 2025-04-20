Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,855,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,841.96. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 332,691 shares of company stock worth $1,336,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of GTE opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.