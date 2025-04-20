Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.36% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KNOP opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.