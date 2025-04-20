Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,471,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 797,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 425,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 292,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

