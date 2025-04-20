Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,266,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $32,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,087,000 after purchasing an additional 864,420 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 500,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 249,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of FHB opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

