Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,974,000 after buying an additional 1,962,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,972,000 after buying an additional 3,539,463 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,046.49. This trade represents a 7.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,421,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,137,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.