Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.