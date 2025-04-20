Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ESAB by 871.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $135.97.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

