Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 328.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of NMI worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NMI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NMI Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

