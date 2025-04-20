Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOGO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gogo by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 711,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

