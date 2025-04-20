Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $352.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.13 and a 200-day moving average of $399.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.