Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $352.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.13 and a 200-day moving average of $399.12.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
