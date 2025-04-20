Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.18% of PetMed Express worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $3.09 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of 309.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

