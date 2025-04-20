Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.32. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $83,592.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,405. This trade represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

