Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

