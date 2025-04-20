Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

