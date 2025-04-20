Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 219,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of SLM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 443,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SLM by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,529,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.