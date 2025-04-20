Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 58,703 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.87.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $63.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

