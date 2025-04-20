Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 878,095 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,745.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,830.40. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,793. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Read Our Latest Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.