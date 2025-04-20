Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accuray by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 283,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.48 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

