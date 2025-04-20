Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of N-able worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NABL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in N-able by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,330,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after buying an additional 161,725 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in N-able by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 947,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 229,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in N-able by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 398.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.57. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

