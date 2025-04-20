Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

