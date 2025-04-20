Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,181,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,057,000 after buying an additional 301,587 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 149,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWP. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.