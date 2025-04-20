Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 120,900 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

