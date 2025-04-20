Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 339,200 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

