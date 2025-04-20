Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,550 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of J&J Snack Foods worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.22.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

