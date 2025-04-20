Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,853 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Investors Title worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 73.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Investors Title stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $146.41 and a 52-week high of $290.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.09. The firm has a market cap of $502.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

