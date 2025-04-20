Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 80,900 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 452,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,338,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,533,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

EPAC stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

