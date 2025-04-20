Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $6.53 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 273,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.3 %

ASB stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.