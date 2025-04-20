Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RWAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.11%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.