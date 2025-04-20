Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,383 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Camping World by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 251,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

